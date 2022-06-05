PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.32. PCCW shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Get PCCW alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.3346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 7.62%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.