PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $80,510.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00.

On Friday, April 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

