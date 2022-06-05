PDT Partners LLC Purchases 5,922 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,106. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.