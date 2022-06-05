PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.68.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,375.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,447.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,530.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.91 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

