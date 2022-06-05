PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $33.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006481 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00129560 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

