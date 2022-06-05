Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $34.68 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

