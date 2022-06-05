Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 290,500 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $105.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

