Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,525.57

Phore (PHR) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $125,525.57 and $146.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,020,817 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

