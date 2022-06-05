Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (TSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.80 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

