Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PDO stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

