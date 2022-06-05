PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00677494 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00420091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

