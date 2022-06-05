Piper Sandler Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $30.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

