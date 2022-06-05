Piper Sandler Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,775.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,435.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2,659.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

