Piper Sandler Raises NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE NEX opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

