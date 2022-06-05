PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $146,486.57

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $146,486.57 and $10.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

