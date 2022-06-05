Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0000 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $152,911.27 and approximately $375,747.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.26 or 1.00013651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

