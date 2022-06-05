Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $954,982.75

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $954,982.75 and approximately $927.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004331 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00410768 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00165902 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

