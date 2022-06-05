PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading 2% Higher This Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $244,031.18 and approximately $125.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.15 or 0.09986856 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00439194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars.

