PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Down 0.3% This Week

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,301,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

