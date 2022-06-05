PolkaWar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,850.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $762,598.52 and $194,850.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.