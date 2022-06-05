Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

