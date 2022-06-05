Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.