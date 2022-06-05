Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,313,693 shares of company stock worth $25,513,709.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 767,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,441. The stock has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

