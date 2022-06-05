PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $43,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

