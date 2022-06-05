Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Precigen stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

