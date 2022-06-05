Primas (PST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,591.00

Primas (PST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. Primas has a market capitalization of $479,488.00 and approximately $118,591.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00210286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001859 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006273 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

