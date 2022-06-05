Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.19.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

