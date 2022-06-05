Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,840.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $2,840.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,313,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,223,029 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

