ProximaX (XPX) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $82,481.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

