Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 1,059,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

