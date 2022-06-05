Qcash Price Hits $0.11 (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $50.80 million and $275.88 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

