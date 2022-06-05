QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NYSE:QS opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 7.95. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,646 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 34.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

