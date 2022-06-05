Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 811,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

