RAI Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $430,101.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $430,101.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,708.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.13 or 0.12072216 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00429180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

