Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1.78 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.25 or 0.11456934 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00431446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

