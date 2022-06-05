Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($94.38) to GBX 7,700 ($97.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($97.14).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,114.96. The company has a market capitalization of £44.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1,373.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

