Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

