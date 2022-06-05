Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDBX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 6.39 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.14 and a 200 day moving average of 5.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

