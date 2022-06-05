Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after buying an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.04. Republic Services has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

