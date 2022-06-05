RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $305,500.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

