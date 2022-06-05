Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Riskified posted earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.