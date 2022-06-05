Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
