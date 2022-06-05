Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

