RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.95. 429,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,132. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.