Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.62.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $111,195.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,622,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,042,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 345,059 shares of company stock worth $1,660,150 over the last quarter.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
