Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $111,195.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,622,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,042,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 345,059 shares of company stock worth $1,660,150 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.