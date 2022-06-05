SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $192,922.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $731,926.49 and approximately $192,922.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00607318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00190075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.