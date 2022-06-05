SafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,476.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,024.85 or 1.00021035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00196756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00090077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00117026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00194594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.