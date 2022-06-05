Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.12

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.12 and traded as low as $25.61. Safran shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 117,620 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Safran alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.