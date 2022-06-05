Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

