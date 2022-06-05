Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.