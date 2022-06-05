Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.49 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

